Class A softball: 2026 scores and pairings for play-in games

Class A softball play-in schedule

Western A

No. 1 Northwest seed Columbia Falls, No. 2 Northwest seed Libby, No. 1 Northeast seed Hamilton and No. 2 Northeast seed Frenchtown receive byes to state tournament.

Saturday

Ronan at Corvallis, 1 p.m., winner advances to state

Dillon at Polson, 5 p.m., winner advances to state

Eastern A

No. 1 Northeast seed Lewistown, No. 2 Northeast seed Glendive, No. 1 Southeast seed Billings Central and No. 2 Southeast seed Laurel receive byes to state tournament.

Tuesday

East Helena 10, Hardin 0 (5), East Helena advances to Friday

Thursday

Sidney at Miles City, 4:30 p.m., winner advances to play at Lockwood

Friday

East Helena at Havre, 4 p.m., winner advances to state

TBD

Sidney/Miles City winner at Lockwood, winner advances to state