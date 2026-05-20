Class A softball: 2026 scores and pairings for play-in games

Class A softball play-in schedule
Western A
No. 1 Northwest seed Columbia Falls, No. 2 Northwest seed Libby, No. 1 Northeast seed Hamilton and No. 2 Northeast seed Frenchtown receive byes to state tournament.
Saturday
Ronan at Corvallis, 1 p.m., winner advances to state
Dillon at Polson, 5 p.m., winner advances to state
Eastern A
No. 1 Northeast seed Lewistown, No. 2 Northeast seed Glendive, No. 1 Southeast seed Billings Central and No. 2 Southeast seed Laurel receive byes to state tournament.
Tuesday
East Helena 10, Hardin 0 (5), East Helena advances to Friday
Thursday
Sidney at Miles City, 4:30 p.m., winner advances to play at Lockwood
Friday
East Helena at Havre, 4 p.m., winner advances to state
TBD
Sidney/Miles City winner at Lockwood, winner advances to state