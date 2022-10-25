Class A playoff football pairings

High school football
Class A playoffs
First round
Friday, Oct. 28
Frenchtown (6-3) at Dillon (7-1), 7 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 29
Miles City (5-4) at Columbia Falls (6-2), 11 a.m.
Libby (4-5) at Laurel (7-2), 1 p.m.
Whitefish (6-3) at Havre (6-3), 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 4-5
4th-highest remaining seed at Hamilton (9-0)
Highest remaining seed at Billings Central (8-1)
3rd-highest remaining seed at Lewistown (9-0)
2nd-highest remaining sed at Polson (8-0)
Semifinals
Nov. 11-12
Quarterfinal winners
Championship
Nov. 19
Semifinal winners