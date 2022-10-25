Class A playoff football pairings

MTN Sports

High school football Class A playoffs First round Friday, Oct. 28 Frenchtown (6-3) at Dillon (7-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 Miles City (5-4) at Columbia Falls (6-2), 11 a.m. Libby (4-5) at Laurel (7-2), 1 p.m. Whitefish (6-3) at Havre (6-3), 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Nov. 4-5 4th-highest remaining seed at Hamilton (9-0) Highest remaining seed at Billings Central (8-1) 3rd-highest remaining seed at Lewistown (9-0) 2nd-highest remaining sed at Polson (8-0) Semifinals Nov. 11-12 Quarterfinal winners Championship Nov. 19 Semifinal winners



