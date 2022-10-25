Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Postseason

Actions

Class A playoff football pairings

Football Generic.png
MTN Sports
Football Generic.png
Posted at 11:54 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 14:34:56-04

High school football

Class A playoffs

First round

Friday, Oct. 28

Frenchtown (6-3) at Dillon (7-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29

Miles City (5-4) at Columbia Falls (6-2), 11 a.m.

Libby (4-5) at Laurel (7-2), 1 p.m.

Whitefish (6-3) at Havre (6-3), 1 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Nov. 4-5

4th-highest remaining seed at Hamilton (9-0)

Highest remaining seed at Billings Central (8-1)

3rd-highest remaining seed at Lewistown (9-0)

2nd-highest remaining sed at Polson (8-0)

Semifinals

Nov. 11-12

Quarterfinal winners

Championship

Nov. 19

Semifinal winners

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 800 holes for $119