Boys basketball: 2025 Class C state tournament scores and pairings

Class C boys

March 13-15 at Butte

Thursday, March 13

Game 1: Box Elder vs. Terry or Melstone, first round, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Scobey vs. Seeley-Swan, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Manhattan Christian vs. Lustre Christian, first round, 3:30 p.m.

Game 4: Bridger vs. Fort Benton, first round, 5 p.m.

Friday, March 14

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 6 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 15

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 8:30 p.m.

