Boys basketball: 2025 Class C divisional tournament scores and pairings

Northern C

Feb. 26-March 1 at Great Falls

(Two teams advance)

Wednesday, Feb. 26

Game 1: Heart Butte vs. Centerville, opening round, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Cascade vs. Fort Benton, first round, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, first round, 12:30 p.m.

Game 5: Winnett-Grass Range vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 7 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 winner vs. Box Elder, first round, 8:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 5 loser vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 7 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, semifinal, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 10 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, consolation, 7 p.m.

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, championship, 8:30 p.m.

Western C

Feb. 27-March 1 at Butte

(Two teams advance)

Monday, Feb. 24

Two Eagle River 83, Twin Bridges 66, play-in

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 1: Manhattan Christian vs. Noxon, first round, 9 a.m.

Game 2: Seeley-Swan vs. Gardiner, first round, 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: St. Regis vs. Two Eagle River, first round, 3 p.m.

Game 4: West Yellowstone vs. Lincoln, first round, 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 10: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 9:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

Eastern C

March 6-8 at Sidney

(Two teams advance)

Thursday, March 6

Game 1: Scobey vs. Westby-Grenora, first round, noon

Game 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Savage, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Game 3: Plentywood vs. Circle, first round, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Culbertson vs. Lustre Christian, first round, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, noon

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 5:30 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 7 p.m.

Monday, March 10

Challenge game, if necessary, 7 p.m.

Southern C

March 5-8 at Lockwood

(Two teams advance)

Wednesday, March 5

Game 1: Broadus vs. No. 3 6C, opening round, 1:30 p.m.

Game 2: Harlowton-Ryegate vs. No. 1 6C, first round, 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: Jordan vs. Forsyth, first round, 8 p.m.

Thursday, March 6

Game 4: Terry vs. No. 2 6C, first round, 3 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Melstone, 5 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, loser out, 8 p.m.

Friday, March 7

Game 7: Game 4 loser vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, noon

Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 6 winner, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Game 10: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner, semifinal, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 8

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 9 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 10:30 a.m.

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, consolation, 4:30 p.m.

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, championship, 7:30 p.m.