Boys basketball: 2025 Class B divisional tournament scores and pairings

Western B

Feb. 27-March 1 at Hamilton

(Two teams advance)

Thursday, Feb. 27

Game 1: Thompson Falls vs. Anaconda, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Game 2: Eureka vs. Florence, first round, 1:15 p.m.

Game 3: Missoula Loyola vs. St. Ignatius, first round, 6:30 p.m.

Game 4: Arlee vs. Troy, first round, 8:15 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 28

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 11:30 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 1:15 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 8:15 p.m.

Saturday, March 1

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 10:45 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 10:45 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 4:45 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 8:30 p.m.

Southern B

March 5-8 at Billings

(Three teams advance)

Northern B

March 6-8 at Cut Bank

(Three teams advance)