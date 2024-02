Boys basketball: Class C divisional tournament scores and pairings

Boys basketball

Class C divisional tournament pairings

Eastern C

Feb. 28 - March 2 at Glasgow

Wednesday

Game 1: Plentywood vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, 3 p.m.

Game 2: Scobey vs. Froid-Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Game 3: Culbertson vs. Circle, 6 p.m.

Game 4: Savage vs. Lustre Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, 3 p.m., semifinal

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., semifinal

Friday

Game 9: Game 7 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6 p.m., third place

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 7:30 p.m., championship

Southern C

Feb. 28 - March 2 at Miles City

Wednesday

Game 1: Custer-Hysham vs. Absarokee, 12 p.m.

Game 2: Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Plevna, 3 p.m.

Game 3: Bridger vs. Jordan, 5 p.m.

Thursday

Game 4: Melstone vs. Roberts, 12 p.m.

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Broadus, 1:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 1 loser vs. Game 3 loser, 6:30 p.m., loser out

Friday

Game 7: Game 5 loser vs. Game 4 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 8: Game 2 loser vs. Game 6 winner, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Game 9: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, 3:30 p.m., semifinal

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 5 p.m., semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: Game 9 loser vs. Game 7 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 10 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Game 13: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner, 3 p.m., third place

Game 14: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 6:30 p.m., championship

Northern C

Feb. 21-24 at Great Falls

(Two teams advance)

Bracket

Wednesday

Game 1: Heart Butte 71, Fort Benton 56

Game 2: Box Elder 64, Roy-Winifred 52, first round

Thursday

Game 3: Roy-Winifred 70, Fort Benton 45, loser out

Game 4: Winnett-Grass Range 62, Cascade 55, first round

Game 5: Chester-Joplin-Inverness 65, Dutton-Brady 52, first round

Game 6: Belt 39, Heart Butte 19, first round

Friday

Game 7: Roy-Winifred 67, Cascade 46, loser out

Game 8: Heart Butte 54, Dutton-Brady 44, loser out

Game 9: Box Elder 69, Winnett-Grass Range 41, semifinal

Game 10: Belt 62, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 53, semifinal

Saturday

Game 11: Winnett-Grass Range 82, Heart Butte 37, loser out

Game 12: Chester-Joplin-Inverness 58, Roy-Winifred 48, loser out

Game 13: Winnett-Grass Range 54, Chester-Joplin-Inverness 52, third place

Game 14: Box Elder 54, Belt 45, championship

Monday

Game 15: Winnett-Grass Range 53, Belt 49, challenge

Western C

Feb. 22-24 at Frenchtown

(Two teams advance)

Bracket

Thursday

Game 1: St. Regis 69, Valley Christian 52

Game 2: Manhattan Christian 62, Drummond 35

Game 3: Harrison 55, Two Eagle River 45

Game 4: West Yellowstone 37, Lincoln 30

Friday

Game 5: Drummond 54, Valley Christian 48, loser out

Game 6: Lincoln 55, Two Eagle River 50 loser out

Game 7: Manhattan Christian 43, St. Regis 31, semifinal

Game 8: Harrison 54, West Yellowstone 48, semifinal

Saturday

Game 9: West Yellowstone 52, Drummond 51, loser out

Game 10: St. Regis 45, Lincoln 40, loser out

Game 11: West Yellowstone 57, St. Regis 55, OT, third place

Game 12: Manhattan Christian 63, Harrison 38, championship