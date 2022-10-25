8-Man playoff football pairings

High school football
8-Man playoffs
First-round
Saturday, Oct. 28
Park City (3-4) at Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0), 1 p.m.
Charlo (6-3) at Belt (8-0), 1 p.m.
Forsyth (4-2) at Superior (8-1), 1 p.m.
Lone Peak (5-3) at Culbertson (7-1), 1 p.m.
Cascade (5-3) at Joliet (7-1), 1 p.m.
Fort Benton (5-2) at Fairview (6-2), 1 p.m.
Chinook (7-1) at Ennis (7-1), 1 p.m.
Circle (5-3) at St. Ignatius (8-0), 1 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Nov. 5
First-round winners
Semifinals
Nov. 12
Quarterfinal winners
Championship
Nov. 19
Semifinal winners