8-Man playoff football pairings

Posted at 12:29 PM, Oct 25, 2022

High school football 8-Man playoffs First-round Saturday, Oct. 28 Park City (3-4) at Drummond-Philipsburg (9-0), 1 p.m. Charlo (6-3) at Belt (8-0), 1 p.m. Forsyth (4-2) at Superior (8-1), 1 p.m. Lone Peak (5-3) at Culbertson (7-1), 1 p.m. Cascade (5-3) at Joliet (7-1), 1 p.m. Fort Benton (5-2) at Fairview (6-2), 1 p.m. Chinook (7-1) at Ennis (7-1), 1 p.m. Circle (5-3) at St. Ignatius (8-0), 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Nov. 5 First-round winners Semifinals Nov. 12 Quarterfinal winners Championship Nov. 19 Semifinal winners



