2026 Class C district volleyball scores and pairings

Class C district volleyball tournaments

District 2C

Oct. 29-30 at Culbertson

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Bainville vs. Culbertson, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 2: Froid-Lake vs. Westby-Grenora, first round, 1 p.m.

Match 3: Richey-Lambert vs. Brockton, first round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 4: Savage vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 5:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, undefeated semifinal, 1 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 4 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 5:30 p.m.

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 20 minutes after Match 12

District 3C

Oct. 29-30 at Scobey

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Frazer, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Circle vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Scobey vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 12 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 3 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 5 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary

District 4C

Oct. 29-30 at Glendive

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Terry vs. Wibaux, first round, 11 a.m.

Match 2: Ekalaka vs. Plevna, first round, 20 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Jordan vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Broadus vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 20 minutes after Match 3

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 5

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 12 p.m.

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 2 p.m.

Match 9: Match 8 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 8 (loser places third)

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 5 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 20 minutes after Match 10

District 6C

Oct. 29-31 at Bridger

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Bridger vs. Plenty Coups, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Forsyth vs. Reed Point-Rapelje, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Custer-Hysham vs. Roberts, first round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Park City vs. Absarokee, first round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 5:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 1 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 2:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 4 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 5:30 p.m. (loser places fourth)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser out, 11 a.m. (loser places third)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 12:30 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

District 7C

Oct. 29-31 at Lewistown

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: D-G-S-G vs. White Sulphur Springs, first round, 10:30 a.m.

Match 2: Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap vs. Grass Range-Winnett, first round, 12 p.m.

Match 3: Melstone vs. Hobson-Moore, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: Broadview-Lavina vs. Roy-Winifred, first round, 3 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 12 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 3 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 4:30 p.m. (loser places fourth)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser out, 1 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 3 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 5 p.m.

District 9C

Oct. 29-31 at Gildford

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: North Star vs. Centerville, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Highwood vs. Box Elder, first round, 30 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Big Sandy vs. Hays-Lodgepole, first round, 30 minutes after Match 2

Match 4: Belt vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 30 minutes after Match 4

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 1 loser, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 6

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 7

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, undefeated semifinal, 5 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 9 (loser places fourth)

Saturday, Oct. 31

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 12 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 11

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 12

District 10C

Oct. 29-31 at Chester

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Simms vs. Augusta, first round, 11 a.m.

Match 2: Cascade vs. Heart Butte, first round, 30 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Power-Dutton-Brady vs. Sunburst, first round, 30 minutes after Match 2

Match 4: C-J-I vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 30 minutes after Match 4

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 1 p.m.

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 1 loser, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 6

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 7

Match 9: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 31

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 11 a.m. (loser places fourth)

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 10 (loser places third)

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 11

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 12

District 12C

Oct. 29-30 at Churchill

(Three teams advance)

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Shields Valley vs. West Yellowstone, first round, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Twin Bridges vs. Sheridan, first round, 10:45 a.m.

Match 3: Manhattan Christian vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 1:45 p.m.

Match 4: Gardiner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 3:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 5:15 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 12:15 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 3:45 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 9

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary

District 13C/14C

Oct. 28-30 at Missoula

(Five teams advance)

Tuesday, Oct. 26

Alberton def. Two Eagle River, play-in game

Wednesday, Oct. 28

Play-in A: St. Regis vs. Lincoln, 11:30 a.m.

Play-in B: Seeley-Swan vs. Alberton, 1 p.m.

Play-in C: Superior vs. Victor, 2:30 p.m.

Play-in D: Philipsburg vs. Noxon, 4 p.m.

Match 1: Valley Christian vs. Play-in A winner, first round, 5:30 p.m.

Match 2: Hot Springs vs. Play-in B winner, first round, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 29

Match 3: Drummond vs. Play-in C winner, first round, 12 p.m.

Match 4: Charlo vs. Play-in D winner, first round 1:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 3 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 4:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 30

Match 9: Match 8 loser vs. Match 5 winner, loser out, 9 a.m.

Match 10: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, undefeated semifinal, 12 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 loser, fifth-place, 3 p.m. (winner places fifth)

Match 13: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 1:30 (loser places fourth)

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 13 winner, loser out, 4:30 p.m. (loser places third)

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 14 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 14

Match 16: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 15