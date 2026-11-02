2026 Class B divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Class B divisional volleyball tournaments

Northern B

Nov. 5-7 at Cut Bank

(3 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 5

Match 1: Fairview vs. Fairfield, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Wolf Point vs. Shelby, first round, 11:45 a.m.

Match 3: Choteau vs. Glasgow, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: Fort Benton vs. Harlem, first round, 3:15 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 11:45 a.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 3:15 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 5 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 6:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 11 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 1 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

Southern B

Nov. 5-7 at Butte

(3 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 5

Match 1: Columbus vs. Colstrip, play-in, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Shepherd vs. Manhattan, first round, 11:45 a.m.

Match 3: Huntley Project vs. Townsend, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: Baker vs. Red Lodge, first round, 3:15 p.m.

Match 5: Jefferson vs. Match 1 winner, first round, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 6:45 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 6

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 9 a.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 10:45 a.m.

Match 9: Match 5 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 3 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 2:15 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 7 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 8 loser, loser out, 5:45 p.m.

Match 13: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, undefeated semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 7

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, loser places fourth, 10 a.m.

Match 15: Match 13 loser vs. Match 14 winner, loser places third, 11:45 a.m.

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, championship, 1:30 p.m.

Match 17: Second championship, if necessary, 3:15 p.m.

Western B

Nov. 5-7 at Florence

(2 teams advance to state)

Wednesday, Nov. 4

Match 1: Eureka vs. Darby, play-in game, 4 p.m. (loser out)

Match 2: St. Ignatius vs. Arlee, play-in game, 20 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Missoula Loyola vs. Match 1 winner, play-in game, 20 minutes after Match 2

Thursday, Nov. 5

Match 4: Deer Lodge vs. Plains, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 5: Troy vs. Anaconda, first round, 20 minutes after Match 4

Match 6: Florence vs. Match 2 winner, 20 minutes after Match 5

Match 7: Thompson Falls vs. Match 3 winner, 20 minutes after Match 6

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 7

Match 9: Match 2 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 8

Friday, Nov. 6

Match 10: Match 4 winner vs. Match 6 winner, second round, 10 a.m.

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 5 winner, second round, 20 minutes after Match 10

Match 12: Match 8 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 11

Match 13: Match 9 winner vs. Match 7 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 12

Match 14: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 13

Match 15: Match 12 winner vs. Match 10 loser, loser out, 20 minutes after Match 14

Saturday, Nov. 7

Match 16: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, undefeated semifinal, 10 a.m.

Match 17: Match 14 winner vs. Match 15 winner, loser places fourth, 20 minutes after Match 16

Match 18: Match 16 loser vs. Match 17 winner, loser places third, 20 minutes after Match 17

Match 19: Match 16 winner vs. Match 18 winner, championship, 20 minutes after Match 18

Match 20: Second championship, if necessary, 20 minutes after Match 19