2026 Class AA playoff volleyball scores and pairings

Class AA volleyball playoff matches

(Winners advance to state tournament)

Eastern AA

Wednesday, Nov. 4

No. 5 Billings Senior (9-10) at No. 4 Great Falls CMR (14-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Belgrade (8-9) at No. 3 Billings West (14-5), 6 p.m.

Note: Bozeman (17-2) and Gallatin (16-3) received byes to the state tournament. Great Falls (4-15) and Billings Skyview (1-18) were eliminated following the regular season.

Western AA

Wednesday, Nov. 4

No. 5 Butte (8-11) at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (10-8), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Helena (9-10) at No. 3 Missoula Big Sky (11-8), 6 p.m.

Note: Missoula Sentinel (14-5) and Missoula Hellgate (12-7) received byes to the state tournament. Kalispell Flathead (3-16) and Helena Capital (0-19) were eliminated following the regular season.

