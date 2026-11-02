High School College More Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Postseason

2026 Class AA playoff volleyball scores and pairings

Class AA volleyball
MTN Sports
Class AA volleyball
Posted
and last updated
Add Montana Sports as a Google Preferred Source

Class AA volleyball playoff matches

(Winners advance to state tournament)

Eastern AA

Wednesday, Nov. 4

No. 5 Billings Senior (9-10) at No. 4 Great Falls CMR (14-5), 5:30 p.m.

No. 6 Belgrade (8-9) at No. 3 Billings West (14-5), 6 p.m.

Note: Bozeman (17-2) and Gallatin (16-3) received byes to the state tournament. Great Falls (4-15) and Billings Skyview (1-18) were eliminated following the regular season.

Western AA

Wednesday, Nov. 4

No. 5 Butte (8-11) at No. 4 Kalispell Glacier (10-8), 6 p.m.

No. 6 Helena (9-10) at No. 3 Missoula Big Sky (11-8), 6 p.m.

Note: Missoula Sentinel (14-5) and Missoula Hellgate (12-7) received byes to the state tournament. Kalispell Flathead (3-16) and Helena Capital (0-19) were eliminated following the regular season.

mts-scoreboard.png

Results from around the state