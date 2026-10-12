2026 Class A state soccer scores and pairings

2026 Class A state soccer playoffs
at home sites
BOYS
First round
Oct. 13
Corvallis at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 16-17
Date and time TBA
Columbia Falls at Billings Central
Lockwood at Whitefish
Corvallis/Hamilton winner vs. Livingston
Saturday, Oct. 17
Bigfork at Polson, 7 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 23-24
Championship
Oct. 30-31
GIRLS
First round
Oct. 13
Stevensville at Polson, 7 p.m.
Quarterfinals
Oct. 16-17
Date and time TBA
Bigfork at Billings Central
Laurel at Whitefish
Polson/Stevensville winner vs. Livingston
Saturday, Oct. 17
Columbia Falls at Hamilton, 1 p.m.
Semifinals
Oct. 23-24
Championship
Oct. 30-31