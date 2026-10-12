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2026 Class A state soccer scores and pairings

State A Soccer
MTN Sports
State A Soccer
State A Soccer
Posted

2026 Class A state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

First round

Oct. 13

Corvallis at Hamilton, 4:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 16-17

Date and time TBA

Columbia Falls at Billings Central

Lockwood at Whitefish

Corvallis/Hamilton winner vs. Livingston

Saturday, Oct. 17

Bigfork at Polson, 7 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 23-24

Championship

Oct. 30-31

GIRLS

First round

Oct. 13

Stevensville at Polson, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Oct. 16-17

Date and time TBA

Bigfork at Billings Central

Laurel at Whitefish

Polson/Stevensville winner vs. Livingston

Saturday, Oct. 17

Columbia Falls at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Semifinals

Oct. 23-24

Championship

Oct. 30-31

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Results from around the state