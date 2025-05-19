2025 state baseball tournament scores and pairings

2025 high school baseball state tournament

May 22-24 at Vester Wilson Field in Hamilton

Thursday

Game 1: Columbia Falls vs. Billings Central, first round, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Billings West vs. Frenchtown, first round, 12:30 p.m.

Game 3: Billings Skyview vs. Hamilton, first round, 4 pm.

Game 4: Eureka or Missoula Big Sky vs. Belgrade, first round, 6:30 p.m.

Friday

Game 5: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 4 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday

Game 9: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Game 10: Game 5 winner vs. Game 8 loser, loser out, 11:30 a.m.

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 4 p.m.

Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, championship, 6:30 p.m.