2025 Class C divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Class C divisional volleyball tournaments

Eastern C

Nov. 6-8 at Sidney

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 6

Match 1: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Ekalaka, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Jordan vs. Bainville, first round, noon

Match 3: Circle vs. Savage, first round, 4 p.m.

Match 4: Broadus vs. Scobey, first round, 2 p.m.

Match 5: Richey-Lambert vs. Match 1 winner, first round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Match 7: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 loser, loser out, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 10 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Match 13: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, undefeated semifinal, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 winner, loser places fourth, noon

Match 15: Match 13 loser vs. Match 14 winner, loser places third, 2 p.m.

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 17: Second championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

Northern C

Nov. 6-8 at Cascade

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 6

Match 1: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Box Elder, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: North Star vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 3: Belt vs. Sunburst, first round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Simms vs. Big Sandy, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 5 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 30 minutes following previous match

Friday, Nov. 7

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 1 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 5 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 10 a.m.

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary

Southern C

Nov. 6-8 at Laurel

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 6

Match 1: Bridger vs. Roy-Winifred, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Melstone vs. Absarokee, first round, noon

Match 3: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, first round, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Custer-Hysham vs. Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith-Gap, first round, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 10 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, noon

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 2 p.m.

Western C

Nov. 6-8 at Churchill

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 6

Match 1: Twin Bridges vs. Superior, first round, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Valley Christian, first round, 10:45 a.m.

Match 3: Charlo vs. Seeley-Swan, first round, 12:30 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Drummond, first round, 2:15 p.m.

Match 5: Gardiner vs. Hot Springs, first round, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 5:45 p.m.

Match 7: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, second round, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 7

Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 9 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 10:45 a.m.

Match 10: Match 2 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 12:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 6 loser vs. Match 9 winner, loser out, 2:15 p.m.

Match 12: Match 7 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 13: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, undefeated semifinal, 5:45 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 8

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, loser places fourth, 11 a.m.

Match 15: Match 13 loser vs. Match 14 winner, loser places third, 1 p.m.

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, championship, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 17: Second championship, if necessary

