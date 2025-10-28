High School College More Sports Watch Now
2025 Class C district volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports
Class C district volleyball tournaments

District 2C

Oct. 30-31 at Culbertson

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Richey-Lambert vs. Froid-Lake, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 2: Culbertson vs. Westby-Grenora, first round, 1 p.m.

Match 3: Bainville vs. Brockton, first round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Savage, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 5:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 11:30 a.m.

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, undefeated semifinal, 1 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, loser places fourth, 2:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser places third, 4 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 5:30 p.m.

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 20 minutes after previous match

District 3C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Saco

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Lustre Christian vs. Nashua, first round, noon

Match 2: Scobey vs. Frazer, first round, 2 p.m.

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Circle, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 4: Match 2 winner vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, second round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, noon

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser places fourth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser places third, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary

District 4C

Oct. 30-31 at Glendive

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Terry vs. Wibaux, first round, 10:00 a.m.

Match 2: Ekalaka vs. Plevna, first round, 20 minutes after previous match

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Broadus, second round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Match 2 winner vs. Jordan, second round, 20 minutes after previous match

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, , loser out, 20 minutes after previous match

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser places fourth, noon

Match 8: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 loser, loser places third, 20 minutes after previous match

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary

District 6C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Absarokee

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Bridger vs. Plenty Coups, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Custer-Hysham vs. Forsyth, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Roberts vs. Reed Point-Rapelje, first round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Park City vs. Absarokee, first round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 11 a.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 1 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 3 p.m.

District 7C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Lewistown

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine vs. Hobson-Moore, first round, 10:30 a.m.

Match 2: Grass Range-Winnett vs. Roy-Winifred, first round, noon

Match 3: Melstone vs. White Sulphur Springs, first round, 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: Harlowton-Ryegate-Judith Gap vs. Broadview-Lavina, first round, 3 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10:30 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, noon

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 3 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 4:30 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 1 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 3 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 5 p.m.

District 9C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Belt

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Highwood vs. Centerville, first round, 12 p.m.

Match 2: Big Sandy vs. Box Elder, first round, 30 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: North Star vs. Hays-Lodgepole, first round, 30 minutes after Match 2

Match 4: Belt vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 30 minutes after Match 4

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 7: Match 5 loser vs. Match 1 loser, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 6

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 7

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, loser places fourth, 30 minutes after Match 9

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, loser places third, 10 a.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 11

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 12

District 10C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Great Falls

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 0: Valier vs. Heart Butte, play-in, 8 a.m.

Match 1: Cascade vs. St. Patrick's, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Match 0 winner, first round, 30 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Sunburst vs. Augusta, first round, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Simms vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 30 minutes after Match 3

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 30 minutes after Match 5

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 7

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after Match 9

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 2 p.m.

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 4 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 6 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 14

District 12C

Oct. 30-31 at Churchill

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Shields Valley vs. West Yellowstone, first round, 2 p.m.

Match 2: Twin Bridges vs. Sheridan, first round, 3:45 p.m.

Match 3: Manhattan Christian vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 5:30 p.m.

Match 4: Gardiner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 7:15 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 5: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 11:45 a.m.

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 1:30 p.m.

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser places fourth, 3:15 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser places third, 5 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 9

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 10

District 13C

Oct. 29-31 at Missoula

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Wednesday, Oct. 29

Match 1: Lincoln vs. Philipsburg, first round, 3 p.m.

Match 2: Seeley-Swan vs. Victor, first round, 4:30 p.m.

Match 3: Drummond vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 6 p.m.

Match 4: Valley Christian vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, loser out, 4:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 6 p.m.

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser places fourth, 3 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser places third, 4:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 9

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 10

District 14C

Oct. 30-31 at Charlo

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Hot Springs vs. Alberton, first round, 9 a.m.

Match 2: St. Regis vs. Two Eagle River, first round, 10:30 a.m.

Match 3: Superior vs. Noxon, first round, noon

Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 1:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 3 p.m.

Match 6: Charlo vs. Match 3 winner, second round, 4:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 3 loser vs. Match 5 loser, loser out, 6 p.m.

Match 8: Match 4 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser out, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, loser places fourth, 11 a.m.

Match 10: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 12:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 loser, loser places third, 30 minutes after Match 10

Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 30 minutes after Match 11

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after Match 12

Results from around the state