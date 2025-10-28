2025 Class B district volleyball scores and pairings

Class B district volleyball tournaments

District 1B

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Chinook

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Fairfield vs. Rocky Boy, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Cut Bank vs. Chinook, first round, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 3: Shelby vs. Conrad, first round, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 4: Choteau vs. Fort Benton, first round, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 30 minutes after previous match

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 3:15 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 30 minutes after previous match

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser place third, 1 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 3 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, 30 minutes after previous match

District 2B

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Wolf Point

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Fairview receives bye

Match 2: Harlem vs. Wolf Point, first round, noon

Match 3: Matla vs. Plentywood, first round, 1:45 p.m.

Match 4: Poplar vs. Glasgow, first round, 3:30 p.m.

Match 5: Fairview vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 5:15 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, second round, 7 p.m.

Match 7: Match 1 loser receives bye

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, loser out: 12:45 p.m.

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 2:30 p.m.

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 4:15 p.m.

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, loser places fourth, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, loser places third, 5 p.m.

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, championship, 7 p.m.

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary, TBA

District 3B

Oct. 30-31 at Colstrip

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Lodge Grass vs. St. Labre, first round, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Colstrip vs. Lame Deer, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 3: Baker vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 1 p.m.

Match 4: Huntley Project vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 3 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 5:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 7 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, loser places fourth, noon

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser places third, 2 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 6 p.m.

District 4B

Oct. 30-31 at Big Timber

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Big Timber vs. Joliet, first round, 11:30 a.m.

Match 2: Red Lodge vs. Columbus, second round, 1 p.m.

Match 3: Shepherd vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 2:30 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 5: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 winner, loser places fourth, 1 p.m.

Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, undefeated semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 loser, loser places third, 4 p.m.

Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, championship, 5:30 p.m.

Match 9: Second championship, if necessary, 7 p.m.

District 5B

Oct. 30-31 at Manhattan

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 30

Match 1: Three Forks vs. Whitehall, first round, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Ennis vs. Manhattan, first round, 10:45 a.m.

Match 3: Townsend vs. Match 1 winner, second round, 12:30 p.m.

Match 4: Jefferson vs. Match 2 winner, second round, 2:15 p.m.

Match 5: Match 3 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Match 6: Match 4 loser vs. Match 1 loser, loser out, 5:45 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 31

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, undefeated semifinal, 10 a.m.

Match 8: Match 6 winner vs. Match 5 winner, loser places fourth, 11:45 p.m.

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser places third, 1:30 p.m.

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, championship, 3:30 p.m.

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary, 5:30 p.m.

District 6B

Oct. 28 at home sites and Nov. 1 at Missoula Loyola

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Tuesday, Oct. 28

Darby at Deer Lodge, play-in match, 6 p.m.

Arlee at Missoula Loyola, play-in match, 6 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 1

Match 1: Florence vs. Darby/Deer Lodge winner, 11 a.m.

Match 2: Anaconda vs. Arlee/Missoula Loyola winner, 12:45 p.m.

Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, third and fourth place, 2:30 p.m.

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, championship, 4:15 p.m.

District 7B

No district tournament.