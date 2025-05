2025 Class B/C divisional softball scores and pairings

Eastern B/C

May 15-17 at Conrad

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, May 15

Game 1: Shepherd vs. Shelby, 3 p.m., first round

Game 2: Columbus-Absarokee-Park City vs. Glasgow, 3 p.m., first round

Game 3: Huntley Project vs. Conrad, 5 p.m., first round

Game 4: Manhattan vs. Cut Bank, 5 p.m., first round

Friday, May 16

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, quarterfinal, 9 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, quarterfinal, 9 a.m.

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 11 a.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 1 p.m.

Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, undefeated semifinal, 3 p.m.

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, loser out, 3 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Saturday, May 17

Game 13: Game 11 loser vs. Game 12 winner, loser out, 9 a.m. (loser gets third place)

Game 15: Game 11 winner vs. Game 13 winner, championship, 11 a.m.

Game 16: Second championship, if necessary, 1 p.m.

Western B/C

May 15-17 at Florence

(Four teams advance)

Thursday, May 15

Game 1: Florence vs. Eureka-Plains, first round, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Troy vs. Thompson Falls, first round, 12 p.m.

Game 3: Ennis vs. Three Forks, first round, 2 p.m.

Game 4: St. Ignatius-Arlee-Charlo vs. Anaconda-Deer Lodge, first round, 4 p.m.

Friday, May 16

Game 5: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, semifinal, 10 a.m.

Game 6: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, semifinal, 12 p.m.

Game 7: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Game 8: Game 3 loser vs. Game 4 loser, loser out, 2 p.m.

Game 9: Game 7 winner vs. Game 6 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Game 10: Game 8 winner vs. Game 5 loser, loser out, 4 p.m.

Saturday, May 17

Game 11: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, consolation, 10 a.m.

Game 12: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, championship, 12 p.m.