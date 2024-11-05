2024 Class C divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Eastern C

Nov. 7-9 at Sidney

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Scobey vs. Jordan, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Broadus vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, noon, first round

Match 3: Circle vs. Plentywood, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Bainville vs. Savage, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

Western C

Nov. 7-9 at Churchill

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Philipsburg vs. White Sulphur Springs, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Charlo, 11:45 a.m., first round

Match 3: Drummond vs. Seeley-Swan, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Gardiner vs. Valley Christian, 3:15 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5:15 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12:45 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 1 p.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes following previous match, if necessary

Southern C

Nov. 7-9 at Winifred

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine vs. Absarokee, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Custer-Hysham vs. Grass Range-Winnett, noon, first round

Match 3: Bridger vs. Roy-Winifred, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Melstone vs. Roberts, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 11 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 3 p.m., if necessary

Northern C Divisional

Nov. 7-9 at Fort Benton

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Fort Benton vs. Augusta, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Simms vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 30 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 3: Belt vs. Centerville, 1 p.m., first round

Match 4: Big Sandy vs. Cascade, 30 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 30 minutes following previous match (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes following previous match, if necessary

