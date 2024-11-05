Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Postseason

Actions

2024 Class C divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Divisional volleyball
MTN Sports
Divisional volleyball
Posted

Eastern C

Nov. 7-9 at Sidney

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Scobey vs. Jordan, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Broadus vs. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale, noon, first round

Match 3: Circle vs. Plentywood, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Bainville vs. Savage, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

Western C

Nov. 7-9 at Churchill

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Philipsburg vs. White Sulphur Springs, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Manhattan Christian vs. Charlo, 11:45 a.m., first round

Match 3: Drummond vs. Seeley-Swan, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Gardiner vs. Valley Christian, 3:15 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5:15 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12:45 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4:15 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 1 p.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes following previous match, if necessary

Southern C

Nov. 7-9 at Winifred

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine vs. Absarokee, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Custer-Hysham vs. Grass Range-Winnett, noon, first round

Match 3: Bridger vs. Roy-Winifred, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Melstone vs. Roberts, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 11 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 3 p.m., if necessary

Northern C Divisional

Nov. 7-9 at Fort Benton

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Fort Benton vs. Augusta, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Simms vs. Chester-Joplin-Inverness, 30 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 3: Belt vs. Centerville, 1 p.m., first round

Match 4: Big Sandy vs. Cascade, 30 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 30 minutes following previous match (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes following previous match, if necessary

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state