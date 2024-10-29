2024 Class C district volleyball scores and pairings

Class C district volleyball tournaments

District 1C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Plentywood

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Plentywood vs. Brockton, 3 p.m., first round

Match 2: Froid-Lake vs. Frazer, 3 p.m., first round

Match 3: Westby-Grenora vs. Lustre Christian, 4:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Richey-Lambert vs. Nashua, 4:30 p.m., first round

Match 5: Scobey vs. Match 3 winner, 7:30 p.m., second round

Match 6: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Match 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., second round

Match 7: Culbertson vs. Match 1 winner, 6 p.m., second round

Match 8: Bainville vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., second round

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 9: Match 2 loser vs. Match 7 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 1 loser vs. Match 8 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 12: Match 3 loser vs. Match 6 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 5 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 3 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 14: Match 8 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 4:30 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 15: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 6 p.m., loser out

Match 16: Match 12 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7:30 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 17: Match 14 loser vs. Match 15 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 18: Match 16 winner vs. Match 13 loser, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Match 19: Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 12 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 20: Match 17 winner vs. Match 18 winner, 1:30 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Match 21: Match 19 loser vs. Match 20 winner, 3 p.m. (loser gets third place)

Match 22: Match 19 winner vs. Match 21 winner, 4:30 p.m., championship

District 2C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Glendive

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Wibaux vs. Plevna, 9 a.m., opening round

Match 2: Northern Cheyenne vs. Terry, 20 minutes following previous match, opening round

Match 3: Jordan vs. Forsyth, noon, first round

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Circle, 20 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Savage, 3 p.m., first round

Match 6: Eklaka vs. Broadus, 20 minutes following previous match, first round

Match 7: Match 2 loser vs. Match 6 loser, 6 p.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 20 minutes following previous match, loser out

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 9: Match 4 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 20 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 11: Match 3 winner vs. Match 5 winner, noon, quarterfinal

Match 12: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 20 minutes following previous match, quarterfinal

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 9 winner, 3 p.m.

Match 14: Match 12 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 20 minutes following previous match

Match 15: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 14 winner, 10 a.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Match 17: Match 15 loser vs. Match 17 winner, 20 minutes following previous match (loser gets third place)

Match 18: Match 15 winner vs. Match 17 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Match 19: Second championship, if necessary

District 4C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Bridger

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Roberts vs. Reed Point-Rapelje, 5 p.m., first round

Match 2: Absarokee vs. Plenty Coups, 6:30 p.m., first round

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Bridger, 1:30 p.m., quarterfinals

Match 4: Match 2 winner vs. Custer-Hysham, 3 p.m. quarterfinals

Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 4:30 p.m., loser out

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 6 p.m., loser out

Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, noon (loser gets third place)

Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 1:30 p.m., championship

Match 11: Second championship, if necessary

District 5C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Harlowton

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine gets a bye

Match 2: Harlowton-Ryegate vs. Roy-Winifred, noon, first round

Match 3: Hobson-Moore vs. Melstone, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Grass Range-Winnett vs. Broadview-Lavina, 3 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine, 4:30 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 7: Match 2 loser gets a bye

Match 8: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 2 loser vs. Match 6 loser, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 3 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 6 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 1 p.m. (loser gets third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 3 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary

District 6C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Cascade

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Belt vs. Valier, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Simms vs. Power-Dutton-Brady, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 3: Augusta vs. Sunburst, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Cascade vs. Great Falls Central, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, loser out, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, loser out, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 12 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 2 p.m. (loser gets third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, if necessary

District 7C

Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Chester

(4 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Fort Benton vs. North Star, 11 a.m., first round

Match 2: Chester-Joplin-Inverness vs. Box Elder, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 3: Big Sandy vs. Hays-Lodgepole, first round, 30 minutes following previous match

Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Centerville, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 30 minutes following previous match, loser out

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 2

Match 10: Winner Match 7 vs. Winner Match 8, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 30 minutes following previous match (loser gets third place)

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary

District 12C

Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Churchill

(3 teams advance to divisionals)

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Shields Valley vs. Twin Bridges, 9 a.m., first round

Match 2: White Sulphur Springs vs. West Yellowstone, 10:30 a.m., first round

Match 3: Gardiner vs. Sheridan, 12 p.m., first round

Match 4: Manhattan Christian vs. Match 1 winner, 2 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 3:30 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 3:30 p.m., loser out

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 6 p.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 7:30 p.m., loser out

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 1:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 3 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 4:30 p.m. (loser gets third place)

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, championship, 30 minutes after previous match

Match 13: Second championship, if necessary

District 13C

Oct. 30-Nov. 1 at Pablo

(5 teams advance to divisionals)

Wednesday, Oct. 30

Play-in matches

No. 5 Seeley-Swan vs. No. 12 Two Eagle River, 1 p.m.

No. 8 St. Regis vs. No. 9 Hot Springs, 2:30 p.m.

No. 6 Lincoln vs. No. 11 Alberton, 4 p.m.

No. 7 Noxon vs. No. 10 Victor, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 31

Match 1: Philipsburg vs. lowest remaining seed, 9 a.m., first round

Match 2: Valley Christian vs. 4th lowest remaining seed, 10:30 a.m., first round

Match 3: Drummond vs. 2nd lowest remaining seed, noon, first round

Match 4: Charlo vs. 3rd lowest remaining seed, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 3 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4:30 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 6 p.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 7:30 p.m., loser out

Friday, Nov. 1

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 10:30 a.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 loser, noon, (loser gets fifth place)

Match 12: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 1:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 13: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 3 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Match 14: Match 12 loser vs. Match 13 winner, 30 minutes after previous match (loser gets third place)

Match 15: Match 12 winner vs. Match 14 winner, championship

Match 16: Second championship, if needed

