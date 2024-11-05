2024 Class B divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Southern B

Nov. 7-9 at Colstrip

(3 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Colstrip vs. Ennis, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Baker vs. Red Lodge, 11:45 a.m., first round

Match 3: Jefferson vs. Columbus, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Townsend vs. Huntley Project, 3:15 p.m., first round

Match 5: Shepherd vs. Match 1 winner, 5 p.m., first round

Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 6:45 p.m., loser out

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 4 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 10:45 a.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 12:30 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 10: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 2:15 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 11: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 12: Match 8 winner vs. Match 10 loser, 5:45 p.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 15: Match 13 loser vs. Match 14 winner, 11:45 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 16: Match 13 winner vs. Match 15 winner, 1:30 p.m., championship

Match 17: Second championship, 3:15 p.m., if necessary

Northern B

Nov. 7-9 at Shelby

(3 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Fairfield vs. Harlem, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Malta vs. Chinook, 11:45 a.m., first round

Match 3: Fairview vs. Choteau, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Shelby vs. Glasgow, 3:15 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7:45 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 11:45 a.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 3:15 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7:45 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 11 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 1 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 3 p.m., if necessary

Western B

Nov. 7-9 at Anaconda

(2 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Florence vs. St. Ignatius, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Anaconda vs. Eureka, 11:45 a.m., first round

Match 3: Thompson Falls vs. Deer Lodge, 1:30 p.m., first round

Match 4: Plains vs. Missoula Loyola, 3:15 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 6:45 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 11:45 a.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 1:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 3:15 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 6:45 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 11:45 a.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

