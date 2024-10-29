2024 Class B district volleyball scores and pairings

Class B district volleyball tournaments
District 1B
Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Choteau
(4 teams advance to divisionals)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Match 1: Shelby vs. Conrad, 4 p.m., first round
Match 2: Chinook vs. Cut Bank, 5:30 p.m., first round
Match 3: Choteau vs. Rocky Boy, 7 p.m., first round
Friday, Nov. 1
Match 4: Fairfield vs. Match 1 winner, 10 a.m., quarterfinal
Match 5: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 11:30 a.m., quarterfinal
Match 6: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Match 8: Match 4 loser vs. Match 6 winner, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 5 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Saturday, Nov. 2
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 1 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)
Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 2:30 p.m. (loser gets third place)
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 4 p.m., championship
Match 13: Second championship, if necessary
District 2B
Oct. 31-Nov. 2 at Malta
(4 teams advance to divisionals)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Match 1: Poplar vs. Wolf Point, 6 p.m., first round
Match 2: Malta vs. Harlem, 7:30 p.m., first round
Friday, Nov. 1
Match 3: Fairview vs. Match 1 winner, 10 a.m., quarterfinal
Match 4: Glasgow vs. Match 2 winner, 11:30 a.m., quarterfinal
Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 1 p.m., loser out
Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 2:30 p.m., loser out
Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 4 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5:30 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)
Saturday, Nov. 2
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 5 p.m. (loser gets third place)
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 7 p.m., championship
Match 11: Second championship, if necessary
District 3B
Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Baker
(3 teams advance to divisionals)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Match 1: Lodge Grass vs. St. Labre, 10 a.m., first round
Match 2: Colstrip vs. Lame Deer, 11:30 a.m., first round
Match 3: Match 1 winner vs. Huntley Project 1 p.m., quarterfinal
Match 4: Match 2 winner vs. Baker, 2:30 p.m., quarterfinal
Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Match 6: Match 1 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 5:30 p.m., loser out
Match 7: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Friday, Oct. 1
Match 8: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 1 p.m., loser out
Match 9: Match 7 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 3 p.m. (loser gets third place)
Match 10: Match 7 winner vs. Match 9 winner, 5 p.m., championship
Match 11: Second championship, if necessary
District 4B
Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Shepherd
(3 teams advance to divisionals)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Match 1: Joliet vs. Big Timber, noon, first round
Match 2: Columbus vs. Roundup, 1:30 p.m., first round
Match 3: Park City vs. Red Lodge, 3 p.m., first round
Match 4: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, loser out
Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal
Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Shepherd, 7:30 p.m., quarterfinal
Friday, Nov. 1
Match 7: Match 3 loser vs. Match 5 loser, 10 a.m., loser out
Match 8: Match 4 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 11:30 a.m., loser out
Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 8 winner, 1 p.m., loser out
Match 10: Match 6 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 2:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Match 11: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 loser, 4 p.m. (loser gets third place)
Match 12: Match 10 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 5:30 p.m., championship
Match 13: Second championship, if necessary
District 5B
Oct. 31-Nov. 1 at Manhattan
(3 teams advance to divisionals)
Thursday, Oct. 31
Match 1: Manhattan vs. Three Forks, 9 a.m., first round
Match 2: Ennis vs. Whitehall, 10:45 a.m., first round
Match 3: Townsend vs. Lone Peak, 12:30 p.m., first round
Match 4: Jefferson vs. Match 1 winner, 2:15 p.m., quarterfinal
Match 5: Match 2 loser vs. Match 3 loser, 4 p.m., loser out
Match 6: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner, 5:45 p.m., quarterfinal
Friday, Nov. 1
Match 7: Match 5 winner vs. Match 4 loser, 9 a.m., loser out
Match 8: Match 1 loser vs. Match 6 loser, 10:45 a.m., loser out
Match 9: Match 4 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 12:30 p.m., undefeated semifinal
Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 7 winner, 2:15 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)
Match 11: Match 9 loser vs. Match 10 winner, 4 p.m. (loser gets third place)
Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 11 winner, 6 p.m., championship
Match 13: Second championship, if necessary
District 6B
Nov. 2 at Deer Lodge
(4 teams advance to divisionals)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Play-in matches at home sites
Darby at Deer Lodge, 6 p.m.
Arlee at Missoula Loyola, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Match 1: Florence vs. Deer Lodge/Darby, 11 a.m.
Match 2: Anaconda vs. Missoula Loyola/Arlee, 12:45 p.m.
Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 2:30 p.m. (winner gets third place)
Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 4:15 p.m. (championship)
District 7B
Nov. 2 at Thompson Falls
(4 teams advance to divisionals)
Tuesday, Oct. 29
Play-in matches at home sites
Superior at St. Ignatius, 6 p.m.
Troy at Plains, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 2
Match 1: Eureka vs. lowest seeded play-in winner, noon
Match 2: Thompson Falls vs. highest seeded play-in winner, 1:45 p.m.
Match 3: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 3:30 p.m. (winner gets third place)
Match 4: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5:15 p.m., championship