2024 Class AA state volleyball scores and pairings

MTN Sports
Class AA

State tournament

Nov. 14-16, at Bozeman

Thursday, Nov. 14

Match 1: Bozeman Gallatin vs. Kalispell Glacier, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Missoula Sentinel vs. Bozeman, 12 p.m., first round

Match 3: Helena vs. Billings West, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Billings Senior vs. Missoula Hellgate, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 15

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (loser gets fourth place)

Saturday, Nov. 16

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 12 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

