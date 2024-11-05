2024 Class A divisional volleyball scores and pairings

Western A

Nov. 7-9 at Corvallis

(4 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Dillon vs. Columbia Falls, 10 a.m., first round

Match 2: Whitefish vs. Corvallis, noon, first round

Match 3: Frenchtown vs. Bigfork, 2 p.m., first round

Match 4: Polson vs. Hamilton, 4 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, noon, loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m. (loser is fourth place)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

Eastern A

Nov. 7-9 at Lewistown

(4 teams advance to state)

Thursday, Nov. 7

Match 1: Lockwood vs. Havre, 9 a.m., first round

Match 2: Lewistown vs. Laurel, 11 a.m., first round

Match 3: Billings Central vs. Sidney, 1 p.m., first round

Match 4: Miles City vs. Hardin, 3 p.m., first round

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5 p.m., quarterfinal

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7 p.m., quarterfinal

Friday, Nov. 8

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 9 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 6 loser vs. Match 7 winner, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 5 loser vs. Match 8 winner, 3 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 5 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 7 p.m. (loser is fourth place)

Saturday, Nov. 9

Match 13: Match 11 loser vs. Match 12 winner, 10 a.m. (loser is third place)

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, noon, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary