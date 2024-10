2024 8-Man football scores and pairings

Prev Next MTN Sports

2024 8-Man football state playoffs at home sites MTN Sports First round Saturday, Nov. 2 Game 1: St. Regis at Belt, 2 p.m. Game 2: Ennis at Culbertson, 1 p.m. Game 3: Circle at Drummond-Philipsburg, 1 p.m. (at Drummond) Game 4: Chinook at Valley Christian, 1 p.m. Game 5: Sheridan at Fairview, 1 p.m. Game 6: Choteau at Seeley-Swan, 1 p.m. Game 7: St. Ignatius at Fort Benton, 1 p.m. Game 8: Scobey at Manhattan Christian, 1 p.m. Quarterfinals Nov. 8-9 Game 9: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner Game 10: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner Game 11: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner Game 12: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner Semifinals Nov. 15-16 Game 13: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner Game 14: Game 11 winner vs. Game 12 winner Championship Saturday, Nov. 23 Game 15: Game 13 winner vs. Game 14 winner

