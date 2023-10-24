2023 district volleyball brackets

Click on the links below to download and print PDF brackets for the 2023 Class B and C district volleyball tournaments. The district tournaments start Thursday and run through Saturday to qualify teams for divisional tournaments scheduled for Nov. 1-4. The state tournaments are Nov. 9-11 at Bozeman.

District 1B — Oct. 26-28 at Fairfield (Four teams advance to Northern B divisional tournament)

District 2B — Oct. 26-28 at Glasgow (Four teams advance to Northern B divisional tournament)

District 3B — Oct. 26-27 at Worden (Three teams advance to Southern B divisional tournament)

District 4B — Oct. 26-27 at Roundup (Three teams advance to Southern B divisional tournament)

District 5B — Oct. 26-27 at Manhattan (Three teams advance to Southern B divisional tournament)

District 6B — Oct. 27-28 at Anaconda (Four teams advance to Western B divisional tournament)

District 7B — Oct. 27-28 at Plains (Four teams advance to Western B divisional tournament)

District 1C — Oct. 26-28 at Plentywood (Five teams advance to Eastern C divisional tournament)

District 2C — Oct. 26-28 at Glendive (Three teams advance to Eastern C divisional tournament)

District 4C — Oct. 26-28 at Absarokee (Four teams advance to Southern C divisional tournament)

District 5C — Oct. 26-28 at Stanford (Four teams advance to Southern C divisional tournament)

District 6C — Oct. 26-28 at Belt (Four teams advance to Northern C divisional tournament)

District 7C — Oct. 26-28 at Fort Benton (Four teams advance to Northern C divisional tournament)

District 12C — Oct. 26-27 at Churchill (Four teams advance to Western C divisional tournament)

District 13C — Oct. 26-27 at Missoula (Two teams advance to Western C divisional tournament)

District 14C — Oct. 26-27 at Hot Springs (Two teams advance to Western C divisional tournament)