2023 Class A state soccer playoffs

at home sites

BOYS

Bracket

First round, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game 1: Stevensville at Hamilton, 7 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Saturday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Columbia Falls at Corvallis, 11 a.m.

Game 3: Polson at Billings Central, TBA

Game 4: Livingston at Whitefish, TBA

Game 5: Stevensville/Hamilton winner at Lone Peak, TBA

Semifinal, Saturday, Oct. 21

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Championship, Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner

GIRLS

Bracket

First round, Tuesday, Oct. 10

Game 1: Corvallis at Stevensville, 5 p.m.

Quarterfinal, Saturday, Oct. 14

Game 2: Columbia Falls at Hamilton, 1 p.m.

Game 3: Bigfork at Laurel, 11 a.m.

Game 4: Billings Central at Whitefish, TBA

Game 5: Corvallis/Stevensville winner at Lockwood, TBA

Semifinal, Saturday, Oct. 21

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner

Game 7: Game 4 winner vs. Game 5 winner

Championship, Saturday, Oct. 28

Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. Game 7 winner