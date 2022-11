2022 Class C divisional volleyball pairings

Volleyball

Eastern C divisional

at Culbertson

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 1: Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale vs. Jordan, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Broadus vs. Savage, 12 p.m.

Match 3: Froid-Lake vs. Fairview, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Circle vs. Plentywood, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 5

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 12 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 2 p.m., if necessary

Southern C divisional

at Lewistown

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 1: Roy-Winifred vs. Park City, 10 a.m.

Match 2: Custer-Hyham vs. D-G-S-G, 12 p.m.

Match 3: Bridger vs. Broadview-Lavina, 2 p.m.

Match 4: Melstone vs. Roberts, 4 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 8 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 6 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 8 p.m., loser out

Saturday, Nov. 5

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 4 p.m., loser out

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 12 winner, 6 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 8 p.m., if necessary

Northern C divisional

at Chinook

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 1: Chinook vs. Cascade, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Simms vs. Fort Benton, 30 minutes after Match 1

Match 3: Belt vs. Big Sandy, 12 p.m.

Match 4: Highwood vs. Great Falls Central, 30 minutes after Match 3

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 6 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 30 minutes after Match 4

Friday, Nov. 4

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 30 minutes after Match 7, loser out

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 30 minutes after Match 9, loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 5

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 30 minutes after Match 12, loser out

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 4 p.m., championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes after Match 14, if necessary

Western C divisional

at Churchill

Thursday, Nov. 3

Match 1: Twin Bridges vs. Superior, 9 a.m.

Match 2: Drummond vs. Lone Peak, 11 a.m.

Match 3: Charlow vs. Ennis, 1:30 p.m.

Match 4: Manhattan Christian vs. Seeley Swan, 3:30 p.m.

Match 5: Match 1 winner vs. Match 2 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Match 6: Match 3 winner vs. Match 4 winner, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 4

Match 7: Match 1 loser vs. Match 2 loser, 10 a.m., loser out

Match 8: Match 3 loser vs. Match 4 loser, 12 p.m., loser out

Match 9: Match 7 winner vs. Match 6 loser, 2:30 p.m., loser out

Match 10: Match 8 winner vs. Match 5 loser, 4:30 p.m., loser out

Match 11: Match 5 winner vs. Match 6 winner, 7 p.m., undefeated semifinal

Saturday, Nov. 5

Match 12: Match 9 winner vs. Match 10 winner, 11 a.m., loser out

Match 13: Match 12 winner vs. Match 11 loser, 1 p.m., loser out

Match 14: Match 11 winner vs. Match 13 winner, 30 minutes after Match 13, championship

Match 15: Second championship, 30 minutes after Match 14, if necessary