2021 Class A divisional softball tournament scores, pairings

Southeast A

May 19 at Livingston

(Three teams advance)

BRACKET

Wednesday

Game 1: Livingston vs. Billings Central, first round, 10 a.m.

Game 2: Laurel vs. Hardin, first round, noon

Game 3: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, consolation, 2 p.m.

Game 4: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner, championship, 4 p.m.

Northeast A

May 18-19 at Havre

(Three teams advance)

BRACKET

Tuesday

Game 1: Glendive vs. Sidney, first round, noon

Game 2: Havre vs. Miles City, semifinal, 2:30 p.m.

Game 3: Lewistown vs. Game 1 winner, semifinal, 5 p.m.

Wednesday

Game 4: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser, loser-out, 10 a.m.

Game 5: Game 4 winner vs. Game 3 loser, consolation, 12:30 p.m.

Game 6: Game 2 winner vs. Game 3 winner, championship, 3 p.m.