BILLINGS — Seven Class A volleyball titles in the past nine years, but there’s still a hunger within the Billings Central program.

This year’s version of the Rams is aiming for a three-peat, but they’ll be doing so with some fresh faces.

“It wasn't something new. Definitely an opportunity to fill some holes but knew there were really good athletes coming up and excited for the opportunity," coach Anita Foster said. "We're young this year. We're just really working towards them reaching their potential."

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'Young' Billings Central volleyball team eyeing Class A 3-peat

“We knew that there were some big roles that needed to be filled," senior Grace Jagodzinski said. "We got really lucky this year, really fortunate. We had some great freshman who are stepping in and playing in some really big roles this year, so I think we came into the gym in summer workouts this year that there's a lot of opportunity to play."

A decorated class graduated and has set the stage for this year’s team, which features a few pieces that were critical in those championship runs.

“They understand what our younger players are feeling and the pressure they're feeling and how they're feeling if they're not doing as well as they want," Foster said. "And that's going to happen. That's growing pains. What better seniors could I have that have walked in those shoes and can share their experiences. Share their highs, their lows and some super funny moments that came out of it and kind of lighten it up a bit."

The Rams have asserted themselves early in the season, though they did have a five-set battle with rival Hardin recently that will help keep any complacency from creeping in.

“We talk about it all the time. This team can't be the same in November as we are now if we want to compete at divisionals and hopefully state," Foster said. "But as a coach I'm really thankful for those opportunities to get better and to be pushed."

Central is next in action Thursday night at home against Lockwood.

