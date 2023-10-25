Whitefish volleyball gearing up for postseason in pursuit of 7th state title

WHITEFISH — The Whitefish Bulldogs volleyball team has historically been good, winning six state championships in program history. And this year, they're heading into the postseason in first place in their conference in pursuit of No. 7.

"I feel very confident with our team," said senior Brooke Zetooney. "We've had a lot of wins but also some losses that we've been able to just develop our skills based on the wins and losses, just kind of working on those little details."

With only one conference loss and three total in regular-season play, the Bulldogs have high expectations heading into next week's Western A divisional tournament.

"We know what's expected of us, and we're not going to let the pressure get to us," said Zetooney. "We're gonna keep doing what we're doing and try to come up on top."

The team held similar expectations last year but ultimately fell short, and they’re using that disappointment as fuel for the fire.

"Last year, we also had that expectation of we can be good, and it didn't end up the way we wanted it to," said fellow senior Ainsley Scott. "So this year we really came in with that burning desire to prove to everybody else that we can do it, and to really have that confidence going in and being like, 'We can do this, we just have to believe in ourselves and believe in each other.'"

Six state titles is a huge accomplishment for the school, but it’s been 17 years since the community last celebrated a championship. Now, the Bulldogs' focus is on ending the drought that’s been hanging around since 2006.

"We are definitely going to come out hard," said Zetooney. "We're not going to go out easy."

"We've been really working together as a team and individually to try to get to that next step," said Scott.

The Bulldogs will look to keep winning when divisionals start on Nov. 2.