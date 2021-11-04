Western C divisional volleyball: Gardiner and Manhattan Christian advance

CHURCHILL — (Editor's Note: This article will be continuously updated after every game)

The Western C Divisional volleyball tournament started on Thursday morning at Manhattan Christian High School.

Gardiner 3, Drummond 1

In the first game of the day No. 1 Drummond faced off against No. 4 from District 12C Gardiner.

Gardiner jumped out to a two set lead (25-16, 25-23) and stumbled for a loss in the third set (25-22), but rallied back to dominate set four (25-11) to get the upset.

Manhattan Christian 3, Superior 0

The No.1 Eagles rolled over No. 2 Superior for an easy sweep (25-15, 25-12, 25-12).

Senior Kiersten Van Kirk had a game-high 12 kills for Manhattan Christian.

Manhattan Christian heads to the second round to face Gardiner at 5:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

