Washington State commit Nula Anderson looks to help Bozeman make run at state volleyball tournament

BOZEMAN — It wasn't until she was almost in high school that Nula Anderson decided she wanted to play collegiate volleyball. And it didn't take long for her talents to lead her to a Division I offer.

Anderson, a star junior outside hitter for Bozeman High, committed to Washington State University this summer. A visit to Pullman a few years ago quickly convinced her that she wanted to suit up for the Cougars.

"I didn't know I wanted to play collegiate volleyball until freshman year," said the 6-foot-2 Anderson. "But I went to one of their camps going into freshman year and I really enjoyed the atmosphere. The players were super nice and (Bohler) gym is awesome."

The historic success of Washington State's program also helped her make up her mind, with the Cougars finishing in 11th place at last season's NCAA Division I Tournament.

For Bozeman head coach Devin Jones, now in her second season of guiding the Hawks, Anderson's commitment to WSU was a reflection of both her ability and effort.

"She's obviously very gifted athletically, but she puts in a ton of work," said Jones. "She's an incredible teammate, she's a great student. She puts in a lot of time in the gym.

WSU is Anderson's future but this week she's solely focused on the present as the Hawks gear up for the State AA tournament at Worthington Arena. Bozeman, the Eastern AA's third seed and last season's Class AA runner up, will face off against No. 2 Missoula Sentinel in the opening round on Thursday at noon.

"Underdog mentality," said Anderson of her mindset heading into the Hawks' match against the Spartans. "Trust each other, play for each other. We can do this as long as we play together, play as a family."