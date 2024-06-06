Team rosters set for third annual Midland Roundtable Montana Volleyball All-Star Classic

BILLINGS — Here are the team breakdowns for the Midland Roundtable Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic, set for Saturday, June 15, at Lockwood High School. The match is scheduled for a 3 p.m. start.

Blue Team: Austin Long, Billings West (Montana Tech); Savana Warburton, Joliet (Montana Western); Brynn Wandle, Huntley Project (Carroll College); Josie Blazina, Belgrade (Montana); Jenna Garvert, Belgrade (Montana State); Piper Jette, Billings Senior (Montana Tech); Sophie Madsen, Great Falls CMR (Montana Tech); Madeline Swanson, Billings Senior (Hawaii-Hilo); Bailey Casagrande, Missoula Sentinel (Carroll College).

Coach: Aubrey Beaumont, Rocky Mountain College.

Red Team: Addie Allen, Billings West (Montana State Billings); Sydney Pierce, Billings West (Montana); Karsen Breeding, Bozeman Gallatin (Colorado Mesa); Taylor Ketchum, Billings Skyview (Montana Western); Haven Speer, Kalispell Glacier (Southeastern University, Fla.); Trinity Tinsen, Belt (Providence); Macy Uffelman, Hardin (Montana State-Northern); Sadie Meier, Billings West (Northwest College, Wyoming); Kirra Ban, Huntley Project (Rocky Mountain College).

Coach: Maureen Boyle, Carroll College.