The state volleyball tournaments fire up early Wednesday morning inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State University in Bozeman. Noticeably absent is Huntley Project, while three teams return with hopes of a repeat.

The Red Devils had appeared in 25 consecutive State B volleyball tournaments, having won 16 of those. Project had also made 16 consecutive championship game appearances, had won four consecutive State B titles and seven of the past eight, but all of those streaks have come to an end.

WATCH THE VIDEO:

State volleyball: Huntley Project absent, 3 teams return for repeat bids

Gallatin, Billings Central and Circle come in eyeing repeats. The three teams have combined for just two losses all season.

An overview of the storylines to watch can be found in the video above.

