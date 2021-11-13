State C Volleyball Semifinal: Plentywood Wildcats advance to championship

BOZEMAN — After 13 hours of first round and quarterfinal volleyball action on Thursday afternoon only two teams remained unbeaten heading into Friday. The No. 1 seed from the West Manhattan Christian Eagles and No. 1 No. 1 from the East Plentywood Wildcats went head on for a spot in the Class C State title game.

The Eagles defeated Simms in the first round (3-1) and cruised to sweep in their quarterfinal matchup against Froid-Medicine Lake

Plentywood faired the same against their opponets, beating Roy-Winifred 3-1 in the first round and sweeping White Sulphur Springs in the quarterfinal.

The Wildcats looked like the best team in the tournament on Friday night defeating the Eagles 3-1 (25-22, 25-16, 15-25, 25-20).

"Last year we played them and lost in three sets and really it really stuck with me, so I've been looking forward to this game all year," said Wildcats star senior Liv Wangerin.

Wangerin had a team-high 13 kills and a game-high six aces for Plentywood.

"I wouldn't be half the player without my coach," Wangerin said about head coach Becky Hoffman.

It was hard not to notice or hear the crowd and student section that made the seven hour trip to Worthington Arena.

"We have the best crowd," Wangerin said. "We literally live eight hours away and that was our section, so it feels really good anD it's nice to have that kind of support."

Plentywood advances to the championship and will have to lose twice to not win the title which takes place at noon on Satuday.