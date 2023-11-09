State C volleyball: Roy-Winifred, Manhattan Christian, Bridger win first-round matches

BOZEMAN — Roy-Winifred, Manhattan Christian and Bridger won first-round matches to kick off the Class C state volleyball tournament Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

For updated scores and pairings, click here.

Bridger def. Twin Bridges 25-14, 25-19, 25-20

Destiney Anguiano had 10 kills and Nikki Roberts added seven as Bridger cruised to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-20 win over Twin Bridges in the first round.

Sidney Frank (15) and Abby Schwend (14) combined for all 29 assists for the Scouts, the No. 1 seed out of the South. Frank added two aces, and Roberts had two blocks. Bridger, which placed second at last year's state tournament, will play a quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Twin Bridges got nine kills each from Emma Konen and Ayla Janzen. The Falcons will play a loser-out match at noon Friday.

Manhattan Christian def. Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-13, 25-14, 25-21

Two-time reigning Class C state champion Manhattan Christian handled Chester-Joplin-Inverness 25-13, 25-14, 25-21 in the first round Thursday.

The Eagles got 13 kills from Miranda Wyatt and 11 from Katelyn VanKirk. Wyatt and VanKirk also combined for four blocks, and Jacie Burley contributed 28 assists. Karissa VanKirk served up three aces, and Bella Triemstra had two. Manhattan Christian, the West's top seed, will play Roy-Winifred in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Chester-Joplin-Inverness was led by Brynn Kammerzell's seven kills and will play Broadus in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.

Roy-Winifred def. Broadus 25-15, 18-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-7

Isabelle Heggem had 15 kills and nine blocks to help Roy-Winifred to a 25-15, 18-25, 20-25, 25-15, 15-7 win over Broadus in the first round.

The Outlaws, the second seed out of the Southern C, also got a strong performance from Hannah Ewen, who had five service aces and 44 digs. Lyla Ewen had 15 assists for Roy-Winifred, which will play Manhattan Christian in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Broadus, the East's No. 1 seed, was led by Zeason Schaffer with 17 kills and six blocks. The Hawks will next play Chester-Joplin-Inverness in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.