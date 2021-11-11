Watch
State C Volleyball round one: Plentywood cruises past Roy-Winifred

JOHN MILLER / MTN SPORTS
Posted at 11:33 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 13:33:51-05

BOZEMAN — The first round of the State C volleyball tournament kicked off on Thursday morning at Worthington Arena in Bozeman. You can find the results below.

1E Plentywood 3, 2W Roy-Winifred 0

In the first matchup of the day Plentywood faced off against Roy-Winifred and rolled to an easy sweep (25-19, 25-18, 25-21).

Plenywood's Liv Wangerin put on a clinic on Thursday morning, amassing a game-high 19 kills. Ashtyn Curtiss had a whopping 31 assists.

Wildcats advance to round 2 on Thursday night at 6 p.m. and plays the winner of Fort Benton and White Sulphur Springs.

