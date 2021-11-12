State C Volleyball Quarterfinals: Plentywood cruises past White Sulphur Springs

BOZEMAN — Four teams punched their ticket at Worthing Arena to the State C quarterfinal round. Two teams would punch their ticket on Thursday night to the semifinal.

1E Plentywood 3, White Sulphur Springs 0

Plentywood would get their second sweep of the day by defeating the Hornets in three sets (25-16, 25-22, 25-19).

Wildcats' Liv Wangerin had a game-high 14 kills and Ashtynn Curtiss amassed 22 assists. Hornets Cabry Taylor had a game-high 15 kills.

Plentywood will face the winner of Manhattan Christian and Froid-Medicine Lake at 6 p.m. on Friday.

