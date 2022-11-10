State C volleyball: Chinook, Bridger open with first-round victories

(This article will be updated throughout the day)

Chinook 3, Circle 1

Chinook was led by junior Hallie Neibauer who ended the first match against Circle with 14 kills and an astounding 12 blocks. They advance to the quarterfinals.

Bridger 3, Twin Bridges 1

It was a long four sets for the Scouts who had to claw their way back in set four to secure a trip to the quarterfinals. Mya Goltz finished with a team and game high 26 kills.

Manhattan Christian 3, Roy-Winifred 0

The defending Class C state champions wasted no time with their veteran group defeating the south two seed Roy-Winifred Outlaws in three sets.