State C Volleyball: Manhattan Christian and Bridger to meet in semifinals

BOZEMAN — Quarterfinals

Bridger 3, Chinook 2

In yet another comeback win, Bridger found a different gear after losing the first two sets with set two being a long 29-31 loss. However, experience paid off rattling three dominant wins in a row (25-20, 25-18, 15-10) to advance to tomorrow's semifinal. Bridger's Mya Goltz had 20 kills while her teammate Cassidy Schwend supplied 31 assists. Chinook's Hallie Neibauer had a team high in kills while Bree Swanson had a game high 29 digs. Chinook will play the winner of Belt and Roy-Winifred at 4 p.m.

Manhattan Christian 3, Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale 1

After getting hit in the mouth early, the defending Class C state champions buckled down and won three straight sets convincingly to earn a rematch of the 2019 state title game against Bridger Friday evening. Jadyn Van Dyken and Jacie Burley combined for 43 assists. Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale's Teagan Erickson was tied for a game high in kills with 15. The Mavericks will play the winner of Circle and Twin Bridges at 2 p.m.