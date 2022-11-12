State C volleyball: Bridger tops Manhattan Christian, will play for 12th crown

BOZEMAN — Two seasons removed from claiming their 11th state title, the Bridger Scouts will be looking to make it an even dozen.

Dylan Pospisil leveled a match-high 16 kills and Mya Goltz had 14 as Bridger toppled defending Class C volleyball championship Manhattan Christian in four sets (19-25, 25-22, 25-17, 25-17) in the undefeated semifinal on Friday to put the Scouts in position to claim their 12th championship.

That win dropped the reigning champion Eagles into Saturday's third-place match where they'll face Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale. Last season, Manhattan Christian found itself in the same situation and rallied back to take the title.

Cassidy Schwend provided 20 assists and 20 digs for the Scouts in their win over the Eagles and Nikki Roberts had six blocks.

The Eagles were led by 13 kills from Katelyn VanKirk and 10 kills apiece from Miranda Wyatt — who also had six blocks — and Ava Bellach. Jadyn VanDyken had 22 assists for MC and Alexis DeVries had 29 digs.