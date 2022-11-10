Watch Now
State B volleyball: Townsend rolls to opening-round sweep of Thompson Falls

Posted at 11:45 AM, Nov 10, 2022
BOZEMAN — Being a fourth-seeded team was no obstacle for Townsend's volleyball team.

The Bulldogs surged to a sweep (25-8, 25-17, 25-22) over Thompson Falls in the opening round of the State B Tournament on Thursday morning. The Blue Hawks came into the tournament as the No. 1 seed out of the West while Townsend was the fourth seed out of the Southern B.

Townsend will face the winner of Huntley Project-Glasgow in a 6 p.m. semifinal with the winner of that match advancing to Friday's undefeated semi.

