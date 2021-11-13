State B volleyball: Huntley Project tops Townsend, clinches 13th straight title appearance

BOZEMAN — The Huntley Project volleyball team clinched its 13th consecutive state championship appearance on Friday night, sweeping Townsend 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 in the unbeaten semifinal at the State B volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

The first two sets were all Red Devils, as senior Josie Hasler dominated the net with 19 kills in the match.

The third set is where the Bulldogs would push back. After a Havyn Vandenacre block at the net, the set was tied at 20. However, experience showed in the tight match points as the Red Devils completed the sweep.

“There’s so many people, girls, coaches, that work as hard as me if not harder that don’t get to experience this opportunity so I just feel truly blessed able to be in the position we’re in,” Huntley Project head coach Ionna Stookey said about heading to the championship.

The Red Devils play at noon against the winner of Choteau and Townsend's 10 a.m. third-place match.