State B volleyball: Huntley Project, Fairfield, Columbus into quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project, Fairfield and Columbus each earned sweeps in the first round of the Class B state volleyball tournament Thursday at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse.

Columbus def. Florence 25-14, 25-17, 25-14

Columbus got its state tournament off to a hot start with a 25-14, 25-17, 25-14 win over Florence in the first round Thursday.

The Cougars, the third seed out of the South, upset West No. 1 Florence behind 16 kills and 15 digs from Aubrey Winter. Brylee Lowell added eight kills and 15 digs, as well, to help Columbus advance to the quarterfinal round. The Cougars will play their quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Ava Philbrick had a team-high six kills for Florence, which will look to work its way back through the consolation bracket. The Falcons will play a loser-out match at noon Friday.

Fairfield def. Deer Lodge 26-24, 25-23, 25-13

Brynlee Bakken had 11 kills and Toryn Martinez had eight to help Fairfield to a 26-24, 25-23, 25-13 first-round win over Deer Lodge.

Martinez added a match-high eight blocks, as the Eagles recorded 17 blocks as a team. Robyn Mathison also had six blocks for Fairfield, which will play two-time reigning state champion in the quarterfinals. That match is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday.

Taryn Lamb had 12 kills and 19 digs for Deer Lodge. The Wardens will play Eureka in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.

Huntley Project def. Eureka 25-14, 25-16, 25-10

Perennial power Huntley Project started the Class B state volleyball tournament with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-10 win over Eureka in the first round.

The Red Devils utilized a balanced offensive attack to record 38 team kills. Harlie Murphy had a match-high 10 kills, followed by Maddison Akins with eight, and Brynn Wandle and Sannah Windyboy each with six.

Kirra Ban had three service aces for Huntley Project, which is chasing its third consecutive state championship and 15th in program history. The Red Devils will meet Fairfield in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Kara Stanger had eight kills for Eureka, which will next play Deer Lodge in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.