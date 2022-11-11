Watch Now
State B volleyball: Huntley Project, Shepherd to meet in unbeaten semifinal

Huntley Project vs. Townsend
Posted at 9:17 PM, Nov 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-11 00:39:03-05

BOZEMAN — Defending State B volleyball champion Huntley Project is one win from returning to the championship game.

Standing in the Red Devils' way is a Shepherd squad searching for its first ever state title.

Harlie Murphy piled up 17 kills and the Red Devils weathered a solid effort from Townsend in Thursday's quarterfinal round to prevail in four sets 25-18, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18 and advance to Friday's undefeated semifinal against the Fillies, who swept Colstrip in the other quarterfinal.

A win in that game would put Project back in the title match as it hunts to increase its record of 13 all-time championships.

Brynn Wandle supplied 33 assists for the Red Devils and added 10 kills.

Townsend was led by a match-high 22 kills and six blocks from Trinity Wilson, 37 assists from Emily Bird and 30 digs from Alleigh Burdick.

In Shepherd's sweep over Colstrip, Paige Goodell provided a team-high 10 kills and Abbigail Beddes had nine.

Ashtynn Egan led Colstrip with 16 kills and 15 digs, Abby Baer had 19 assists and Macy Burns had two blocks.

