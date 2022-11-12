State B volleyball: Huntley Project downs Shepherd to advance back to title match

BOZEMAN — Huntley Project's volleyball team, already one of the most storied programs in the state, is now one win from extending the all-class championship record it already holds.

The Red Devils currently possess an all-class record 13 state volleyball titles — all under head coach Iona Stookey — and, after beating Southern B rival Shepherd in four sets 26-24, 25-29, 20-25, 25-15 in the State B undefeated semifinal on Friday evening, they're a victory from making it 14.

Huntley entered the state tournament as the Southern B's top seed and Shepherd was the second seed out of that division.

Harlie Murphy poured on 20 kills and supplied four blocks for Huntley Project and Maddison Akins added 12. Brynn Wandle had a match-high 43 assists and Kelsey Krieger had a match-high 34 digs.

Shepherd's Aubrey Allison matched Murphy with 20 kills and Paige Goodell had 11. Allison also led the Fillies with 26 digs and Ashlyn Murdock had 27 assists .

Project is one of just three Montana high school volleyball programs to have double-digit championships, the others beings Class AA Billings Senior with 12 and Class C Bridger with 11.

Shepherd drop into Saturday's 10 a.m. third-place match where the Fillies will face the Townsend.