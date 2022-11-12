State AA volleyball: Billings West sweeps Billings Senior to return to championship

BOZEMAN — The Golden Bears are back in the title match.

Sydney Pierce racked up a match-high 18 kills and Kourtney Grossman added 11 as Billings West swept past Billings Senior 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in the State AA undefeated semifinal on Friday evening at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse to put itself back in the championship. West fell to Great Falls Falls CMR in in the title match last season.

Addie Allen provided 41 assists for the Bears and Austin Long led the match with 20 digs.

Senior got nine kills from Leela Ormsby, 28 assists from Rylee Kogolshak and 15 digs from Ella Kincaid. Ormsby also had a match-high seven blocks.

The Golden Bears will be searching for their third overall championship and their first since 2009.

The Broncs will face defending champion Great Falls CMR in Saturday's third-place match.