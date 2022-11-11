State AA volleyball: Billings West, Senior to meet in undefeated semifinal

BOZEMAN — Billings West and Billings Senior are slated to meet in Friday night's undefeated semifinal after winning quarterfinal matches on Thursday evening.

Billings West 3, Bozeman Gallatin 1

Billings West lost the opening set to Gallatin but rallied for a four-set victory over the Raptors to punch their ticket to Friday's undefeated semifinal and secure a top-three finish in the tournament.

Sydney Pierce led the way with 26 kills for the Golden Bears, while Addie Allen had 48 of the team's 52 assists. West will play Friday night at 6 p.m.

Billings Senior 3, Great Falls CMR 2

Billings Senior held off a furious rally from Great Falls CMR to win a five-set thriller in Thursday night's final quarterfinal game of the evening.

The Broncs won the first two sets before coughing up the lead and going to a deciding fifth set. Senior, though, was able to set up a date with crosstown rival Billings West in Friday night's undefeated semifinal.

Piper Jette continued to play well at the State AA tournament, finishing with a team-high 17 kills. Ella Cochran led CMR with 20.