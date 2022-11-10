State AA volleyball: Billings West advances to quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — Billings West advanced to the quarterfinals of the State AA volleyball tournament in Bozeman at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on Thursday morning, sweeping Missoula Big Sky.

Billings West 3, Missoula Big Sky 0

Billings West, the Eastern AA champion, looked dominant in its opening-round victory over Missoula Big Sky, overwhelming the Eagles 25-5, 25-7. 25-6.

Kourtney Grossman led the Golden Bears with 10 kills, while Sydney Pierce added eight and Halle Haber seven. Pierce also added 12 digs to lead West.