State AA volleyball: Billings Senior rallies to top Billings West for state title

BOZEMAN — Billings Senior is back on top of the Class AA volleyball world.

The Broncs defeated Billings West twice on Saturday, holding off a furious Golden Bear rally in the second championship to win in five sets, 25-23, 26-24, 21-25, 23-25, 18-16.

It's Senior's first state title since 2014.

"It's so nice to see Senior High back on top. Exactly where we belong and we worked hard for this," Senior head coach Courtney Bad Bear said.

Piper Jette had 17 kills to lead Senior, while Izzy Ping added 14 and Leela Ormsby 13. Ormsby also had 15 blocks, three times as many as West's entire team.

"It's so rewarding for all the damn miles, for all the time in the gym and for all the extra toughness that I put on them, all the pressure I put on them, it paid of because of matches like that. We're built to last."

Sydney Pierce led West with 26 kills and three blocks. The Bears have finished second in consecutive seasons.