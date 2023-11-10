State A volleyball: Hamilton, Hardin, Frenchtown advance to quarterfinals

BOZEMAN — Hamilton and Hardin opened the Class A state volleyball tournament at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse Thursday with wins in the first round.

Frenchtown def. Glendive 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21

Rachel Walls had 12 kills and 15 digs to help Frenchtown to a 25-14, 25-19, 24-26, 25-21 win in the first round Thursday.

The Broncs, the No. 1 seed out of the West, had 10 blocks as a team — six from Analiese Martin — and Addi Romine contributed 29 assists. Frenchtown will play in a quarterfinal match at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Glendive, which got 14 kills, two blocks and three aces from Codi Nagle, will play in a loser-out match at noon Friday.

Hardin def. Polson 25-15, 25-15, 25-16

Eastern A champion Hardin rolled to a 25-15, 25-15, 25-16 sweep of Polson in the first round Thursday.

The Bulldogs were led by MaKenna Torske with 12 kills, Macy Uffelman with eight and Aubrey Nedens with seven. Carmen Pallone also stuff the stat sheet for Hardin, recording four aces, two blocks and 19 digs in the win.

Hardin will meet Hamilton in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Hannah Simpson had eight kills to lead Polson, which will next face Lockwood in a loser-out match at 10 a.m. Friday.

Hamilton def. Lockwood 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13

Hamilton started the Class A state volleyball tournament with a hard-fought five-set win over Lockwood in the first round, 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 22-25, 15-13.

The Broncs got 14 kills from Aurie Duncan, 11 from Mya Winkler and nine from Ciara Hanley. Winkler added six blocks, and Duncan had 14 assists. Dawsyn Ekin also had 20 assists and four aces, while Cierra Cole had five aces.

Hamilton, the second seed out of the West, will meet Hardin, the East's top seed, in a quarterfinal match at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Lockwood, which was led by Abbe Case with 14 kills and Keeley King with 12, falls into loser-out action. The Lions will play Polson at 10 a.m. Friday.